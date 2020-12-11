BCCI Ethics Officer Issues Notice to TNCA Chief: Report
Gurunath, who is former BCCI President N Srinivasan’s daughter, has been given till 24 December to respond.
The BCCI ethics officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has served a notice to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) President Rupa Gurunath on the matter of alleged ‘conflict of interest’.
Last year, Rupa, became the first woman to lead a state cricket association when she was elected as TNCA chief in September.
The notice has been served in the wake of a complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.
Gurunath, who is former BCCI President N Srinivasan’s daughter, has been given till 24 December to respond to the notice.
In his complaint, Gupta alleged that Rupa, apart from being the TNCA president, is also a director at India Cements Limited, the parent company that owns IPL team Chennai Super Kings, “giving rise to an instance of Conflict of Interest”.
According to the BCCI constitution an individual cannot occupy more than one post in the cricket board or state association. Gupta cited these rules in the BCCI constitution to put forward his claim and demanded that “she must relinquish her one post at once”.
Taking cognizance of the complaint, Justice Jain has served a notice to Rupa, stating: “Take notice that a complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as ‘conflict of interest’ on your part.”
The notice added: “You may file your written response to the accompanying Complaint, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 24th December 2020, with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, Mumbai for further proceedings in the matter.”
The notice which was issued on December 8 mentioned that on Rupa’s “failure” to respond, the ethics officer “shall be constrained to proceed” in her absence, “without giving any further opportunity” to file a response.
A copy of the notice was sent to the BCCI, asking the parent body to respond as well.
(With various inputs)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.