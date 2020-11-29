Rohit’s Injury Drama: Welcome to Ad-Hoc World of Indian Cricket

If an engineer is sent to work on an off-site by his company, and if anything happens to him on-site, it is not the client’s responsibility, it is the company’s.

There needs to be a stronger monitoring and a greater ownership of the asset/employee, in this case – the Indian cricketer. However, that will only come from having one full-time person responsible for cricket, a Director of Cricket, who can be the nodal contact between the players, selectors, franchises, Indian coaching staff and the Board.

Unfortunately, while the rest of the world has such a role, the Indian board – the world leader in terms of money – simply does not believe in this concept. As a result, you continue to be amid chaos. There is no one person responsible or accountable, with everyone pointing fingers at the next person.