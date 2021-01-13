BCCI Apex Council to Decide on Ranji Trophy on 17 January

"As of now, there is 90 per cent chance that Ranji Trophy will start in February and we will have the same six bio-bubbles created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The groupings will also be same -- five groups of six teams each and one group of eight teams," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The venues are likely to remain the same as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy because the bio-bubbles are already set and will be more convenient for operational purposes.

"It could well happen that the league stage of the Ranji Trophy will be held before the IPL and then the knockouts, quarters, semi-finals and final held after the T20 league so that best teams don't lose out on best players. It's up for discussion. The women's national tournament will be on and all age-group tournament will be held," the source said.