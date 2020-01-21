Samson Replaces Injured Dhawan in T20s, Shaw Takes His ODI Spot
BCCI on Tuesday, 21 January announced India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.
Dhawan suffered a fall and hurt his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third Paytm ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19 January 2020.
An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.
Shaw returns to the senior team after a gap of one year following an ankle injury and an eight-month doping ban. Samson, who played in the T20 series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back as a reserve opener cum keeper.
Rest of the ODI squad is same as the one that played against Australia.
The first T20 of the five-match series in New Zealand will be played in Auckland on Friday, 24 January.
India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav
India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur
