Samson Replaces Injured Dhawan in T20s, Shaw Takes His ODI Spot

BCCI on Tuesday, 21 January announced India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

Dhawan suffered a fall and hurt his left shoulder while trying to stop a ball during the third Paytm ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19 January 2020.

An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.