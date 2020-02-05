Batting Between 3 to 5 for India A Helped Me Settle at No 4: Iyer

Iyer scored an eye-catching 103 off 107 balls but Indian bowlers failed to defend a target of 348 with Ross Taylor scoring a match-winning hundred.

"I am very happy but would have been happier if we could have finished the game on a winning note. First of many (centuries) I hope, so I would take this in my stride and try to make sure that next time, I finish on the winning side," Iyer said at the post-match press conference.

The right-hander had a 102-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli and 136-run association with KL Rahul.

Asked about the nature of track, Iyer said, "It was stopping and coming. There wasn't any variable bounce on the wicket. We just decided that we needed to take this phase and build a partnership.”