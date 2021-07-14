Batters Need to Do Well as ODI World Cup Approaches: Mandhana

"We have to work on a lot things, especially I think in the batting department. Going forward, next seven months [in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup] are going to be really crucial and we have to start putting up good scores," said team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, ahead of the third and final T20I.



"In the ODI format, we have to start putting up 250-plus or 260 runs. That is something we have to consistently work on. Of course, our bowling and fielding can be consistent. Next seven months are going to be really crucial [we have] to get ourselves completely ready for the ODI World Cup and of course the Australia series is going to be big in terms for preparation for WC," she told media.



Smriti said that the eight-run win in the second T20I was important to give the team self-belief.