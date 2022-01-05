Bangladesh Register Historic Test Win Against World Champions New Zealand

This was arguably Bangladesh's finest Test win, with the tourists breaking the hosts' -- who are the reigning World Test champions -- 17-match unbeaten streak at home.



This was also Bangladesh's maiden Test win over New Zealand in 16 attempts and also the first over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home.



For New Zealand, it was the end of their eight-series winning run on home soil since 2017 and also ended their 17-match unbeaten run in home Tests.



Finishing with a second innings spell of 6/46, Ebadot Hossain was adjudged 'Player of the Match', as the tourists chased down a target of 40 for the loss of two wickets.



With a bowling average of 81.54 from 10 Tests coming into the match, Ebadot realised his potential in a rampage across the final two days, finishing with seven wickets for the match. Taskin Ahmed joined Ebadot to bundle the hosts out for just 169 early in the day, finishing with 3/36.



New Zealand's batters had no answer for Bangladesh's reverse swing, with Ross Taylor (40), playing his final Test at the venue, providing the only resistance as the hosts secured their sixth win away from home in 61 Tests.