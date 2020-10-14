COVID-19 Aftermath: Cricket Trials Over WhatsApp in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced an innovative program wherein age group cricketers can give preliminary trials over WhatsApp amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has formed three WhatsApp groups (one each for the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age-groups) for each of the 64 districts and eight divisions, and eight others -- based on zones -- for the Dhaka metropolis area and the players would be required to send their videos on these groups, as per a report in the Daily Times.