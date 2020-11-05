Ban Was Blessing in Disguise, Thinking’s Matured: Shakib Al Hasan

"When a man comes back from this situation he is much more matured. Now I think differently than before and it will surely help me in my life."

Shakib is among 113 cricketers who will go through a fitness test on November 9 and 10 ahead of the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament.

Asked if his teammates will doubt him, Shakib said: "It's a difficult question because I am not sure what is going through anyone's mind. They can doubt me or have no trust in me and I don't disapprove it totally.

"But as I have spoken with almost everyone I did not feel it that way. I think they will believe me like the way they used to do but as you said anyone can have doubt over me at some corner of his mind because it is such a thing."