Babar Azam Set to be Named as Pakistan ODI Captain

Top Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is set to be named captain of the national ODI squad after having already replaced wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as skipper in the T20 format.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in October had dropped Sarfaraz from the Test and T20 squads in a surprise decision while naming Azhar Ali as captain in the longer format and Babar for the shorter version.

But the PCB didn't name a captain for the ODI format as Pakistan's next 50-over assignment will be a lone match against Bangladesh on 3 April.