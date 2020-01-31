Australia U-19 Cricketers Face Sanctions for Mocking Fans

Cricket Australia is considering sanctions and "cultural sensitivity training" for members of its men's U-19 squad over social media comments seen as mocking non-English speakers.

The governing body said it was "extremely disappointed" by the incident during the ongoing World Cup in South Africa, which it reported to the International Cricket Council.

The fallout followed batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk posting "Quarter-final here we come" on Instagram ahead of their clash with India on Tuesday, with several teammates including Oliver Davies and Liam Scott replying in language interpreted as mocking non-native English speakers.