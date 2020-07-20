Proposed England-Australia Series to Begin From 4 Sept: Report

Australia's proposed limited-overs series in England, which will consist of three T20Is and as many ODIs, will begin on September 4.

According to a report in Daily Telegraph, the planned fixtures would see Australia play T20Is on September 4, 6 and 8, and ODIs on September 10, 12 and 15. The Australia team is expected to reach UK via a private flight.

As per the report, all six matches are expected to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the Old Trafford in Manchester -- the two stadiums with hotels large enough to house both the teams, match officials and broadcasters.