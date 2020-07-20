Proposed England-Australia Series to Begin From 4 Sept: Report
Australia’s proposed limited-overs series in England is reportedly set to begin on September 4.
Australia's proposed limited-overs series in England, which will consist of three T20Is and as many ODIs, will begin on September 4.
According to a report in Daily Telegraph, the planned fixtures would see Australia play T20Is on September 4, 6 and 8, and ODIs on September 10, 12 and 15. The Australia team is expected to reach UK via a private flight.
As per the report, all six matches are expected to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the Old Trafford in Manchester -- the two stadiums with hotels large enough to house both the teams, match officials and broadcasters.
The report further said that the UK government will not ask Australia’s players and staff to quarantine for a fortnight
A 15-day quarantine was made mandatory for the West Indies team before they started the ongoing three-Test series against England. The Pakistan team too went into quarantine and have now reached their base in Derby where they will train before the start of their series against England in August.
Cricket Australia have already named a 26-man preliminary list of players from which the final squad will be picked if the tour is confirmed.
Australia's preliminary squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Michael Neser, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
(With inputs from IANS)
