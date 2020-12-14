Australia Need to Strike a Balance About Confronting Kohli: Finch

"I think there will be times when things boil over and when you have got strong characters on either team that's going to come to a head at some point. (But) there is a fine balance there, isn't there? You don't want him to get up and about in the contest. When he does, he can be ruthless on an opposition," he said.

Earlier, former Australia captain Steve Waugh had also warned Tim Paine's team to refrain from sledging Kohli as it could motivate the India skipper to do well.

"Sledging is not going to worry Virat Kohli; it doesn't work against the great players and you're better off leaving those guys alone. I think any extra motivation will make them dig in more and get more runs. So, you're better off not saying much to him," Waugh had said in a video posted on ESPNcricinfo.

Australia head coach Justin Langer has also promised his side won't let up on intensity in the much-anticipated series against India. He, however, has assured that there would be no room for abuses although there would be plenty of banter with a dash of humour.