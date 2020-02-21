Pressure on Australia at Their Home Women’s T20 World Cup

The face of a tormentor kept appearing in unlikely places while England captain Heather Knight was preparing for the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

Knight's team was beaten in the Ashes last year in England, where Ellyse Perry played a pivotal part in Australia's lopsided series win.

A long-time fixture of the Australian team, Perry has a high-profile role in an extensive promotional campaign for a tournament that organizers hope will conclude with a world record crowd for a women's sports event. Her image seems to be everywhere, from TV to newspapers and billboards.

"I went for coffee in Sydney and saw Ellyse Perry's face painted on the side of three different buses," Knight noted.