Warner Says He May Quit T20Is First in Bid to Prolong His Career

Warner has so far played 76 T20Is for Australia in which he has scored 2079 runs, including a 100 and 15 half centuries.

The left-handed opener also explained why he has chosen to skip the Big Bash League for much of his international career. "I don't have a BBL team; I took a break during this period, and that was about my body and my mind, making sure I'm getting ready for the next series that comes up," Warner said.

On Monday, he won the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards.