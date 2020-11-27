Podcast: India Outclassed by Aussies, Ayaz Memon Discusses Defeat

In episode 1 of The Aussie Challenge Podcast with Ayaz Memon, Ayaz and I discuss India’s 66-run loss to Australia in the ODI series opener in Sydney on Friday.

Australian captain Aaron Finch elected to bat first and reunited with David Warner to post 156 runs for the first wicket before Warner got out on 69 in the 28th over. Finch went onto make 114 and Steve Smith also made a century (105) before he fell to Mohammad Shami.

Glenn Maxwell left his IPL form behind as he smashed 45 off 19 and Australia posted 374/6. Indian bowlers went for big runs with Chahal conceding 89 in 10 overs, the most by an Indian spinner in one-day cricket. Navdeep Saini went for 83 runs, Bumrah for 73 and Shami was the most economical with 3/59.

In reply, India’s openers made 53 before Mayank Agarwal got out on 22. Virat Kohli made 21 off 21 before Josh Hazlewood sent him back. Hazlewood had in fact also picked Mayank’s wicket earlier and then also got out Shreyas Iyer, 2 balls after sending back the Indian captain.

Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan though staged a fightback with a 128-run 5th wicket partnership but after Dhawan fell on 74 in the 35th over, Pandya followed on 90 and India finished on 308/8, losing by 66 runs.

There are two more matches in the series, on Sunday and Wednesday.