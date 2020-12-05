Australia Await Finch Scan Results, Lyon Added to T20 Squad

Australia are also awaiting the scan results for captain Aaron Finch, who picked up a hip injury on Friday in the defeat against India. If Finch is indeed ruled out then there are question marks about who will lead the side as the vice-captain Pat Cummins has been rested and Matthew Wade was listed as deputy in the first T20I.

The addition of Lyon to the white-ball squad continues the significant change the Australians have made to their squad in the week. Agar (calf), David Warner (groin) and Pat Cummins (rested) have all been ruled out of the T20 series while allrounder Marcus Stoinis is nursing a side injury and Mitchell Starc (soreness) missed the third ODI last week.

Lyon, Swepson and D’Arcy Short have all been added to the squad in the past week as cover.