Australia Ask India to Bat First, T Natarajan Makes T20I Debut
Finch has won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I against India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I against India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami plays. Sanju Samson also gets a look in as does Washington Sundar. India have not picked either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal.
Left arm pacer T Natajaran makes his T20I debut today at Canberra. He made his ODI debut on 2 December in the third ODI which India won. He finished with two wickets. Natarajan received his cap from Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the match.
India won here a couple of days ago in the final ODI of the series and will look to build on that in the T20I series.
The two teams have played 20 T20Is and India have won 11 while Australia won 8. In Australia also the numbers favour India as they have won 5 off the 9 played with 1 No result.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan
Australia XI: Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Squads
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
