Australia Ask India to Bat First in Pink Ball Women's Test

Australia Women skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and decided to bowl first in the one-off day-night Test against India Women at the Carrara Oval on Thursday.



With the surface showing good coverage of green, Australia had no hesitation in asking the visitors to bat first.



Australia handed maiden caps to four players -- Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, and Stella Campbell. India have also named two debutants in Yastika Bhatia and Meghna Singh, both of whom excelled in the ODI series in Mackay.

India are also without Harmanpreet Kaur due to injury.