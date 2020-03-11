Much Awaited World XI v Asia XI T20 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

"We had two options in our hand," Hasan said. "We were supposed to hold a concert on the 18th. We initially had plans to do it on a small scale. But we have decided to do it in a grand manner. That's why we have decided to defer it for the moment, and not do it on a small scale. It will not take place on the 18th. When the situation improves, we will hold it in grand fashion."

"We are also facing problems organizing the matches on the 21st and the 22nd. There is no doubt with the players coming over here and playing. But for the moment, we have deferred the two events (concert and T20 matches). We will assess the scenario in the next couple of months and organize the events. So the events are postponed for the time being."

Positive tests for COVID-19 have increased over the past few days in South Asian countries. The Dhaka Tribune states that three people tested positive on Sunday while two more have been quarantined at the international airport in Dhaka on suspicion of being infected.