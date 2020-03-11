Much Awaited World XI v Asia XI T20 Postponed Due to Coronavirus
The Asia XI vs World XI T20 match that was scheduled to take place in Dhaka to celebrate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been deferred due to the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus.
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan told reporters on Wednesday that the board is facing problems in organising the two matches that were to be held on March 21 and 22 and a musical concert featuring AR Rahman before that.
"We had two options in our hand," Hasan said. "We were supposed to hold a concert on the 18th. We initially had plans to do it on a small scale. But we have decided to do it in a grand manner. That's why we have decided to defer it for the moment, and not do it on a small scale. It will not take place on the 18th. When the situation improves, we will hold it in grand fashion."
"We are also facing problems organizing the matches on the 21st and the 22nd. There is no doubt with the players coming over here and playing. But for the moment, we have deferred the two events (concert and T20 matches). We will assess the scenario in the next couple of months and organize the events. So the events are postponed for the time being."
Positive tests for COVID-19 have increased over the past few days in South Asian countries. The Dhaka Tribune states that three people tested positive on Sunday while two more have been quarantined at the international airport in Dhaka on suspicion of being infected.
Dhawan, Pant Were Confirmed to Play
While announcing the squads last month, BCB President Nazmul Hassan had said Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were expected to one match of the series.
"We have already received four names from India. We haven't signed contracts but Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami are supposed to come. They have said K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli will play one game each, but that hasn't been finalised.
"Players like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have finalised with us, from Afghanistan. Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane will play while from Sri Lanka, we will have Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera. From Bangladesh, we will have Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah and Liton Das.
"I don't remember all the names, but we will have three or four players from South Africa. Definitely, there will be the same number of players from West Indies. Australia and New Zealand will be playing but we will try to find some (players). Bairstow is definitely coming. Ngidi is coming. Chris Gayle is supposed to play. Faf du Plessis. We will have some of the best players around. We are uncertain about Pakistan since the PSL is will be ongoing. We will invite some of the cricketing greats."
