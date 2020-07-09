Asia Cup Postponed, Likely to Be Played in June 2021

Following Sourav Ganguly’s unofficial statement about the tournament’s postponement on Wednesday, the Asian Cricket Council has announced that the Asia Cup has now officially been pushed to 2021.

“From the onset the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup,” the ACC said in an official statement.