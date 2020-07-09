Asia Cup Postponed, Likely to Be Played in June 2021
The Asian Cricket Council has announced that the Asia Cup has now officially been pushed to 2021.
Following Sourav Ganguly’s unofficial statement about the tournament’s postponement on Wednesday, the Asian Cricket Council has announced that the Asia Cup has now officially been pushed to 2021.
“From the onset the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup,” the ACC said in an official statement.
“Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same,” the statement further read.
Pakistan were slated to host the 2020 edition of the tournament that was to be played in September but the ACC also announced a switching of the hosting rights with Sri Lanka now taking over as the host of the rescheduled Asia Cup expected to be played in June 2021 while the PCB will host the Asia Cup 2022.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.