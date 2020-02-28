2020 Asia Cup Moved out of Pak, Confirms BCCI President Ganguly

The BCCI president congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team for making the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal with a three-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne.

‘They are playing some fantastic cricket and have qualified. Nobody is favourites in a world tournament. They are a good side, let's see where they finish,’ Ganguly said of the women's cricket team that won three matches in a row to seal a last-four berth.