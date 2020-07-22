End Could’ve Been Better: Kumble Opens Up on Stint as India Coach

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble has opened up regarding his stint as head coach of Team India and stated it was a great feeling to again become a part of the dressing room following his retirement.

In 2017, Kumble resigned from the high-profile role after his relationship with skipper Virat Kohli became 'untenable'. There were reports that things were wrong between the two heavyweights for quite some time but Kohli brushed aside such talks during the Champions Trophy.

However, after the conclusion of the tournament where India lost to Pakistan in the final, Kumble stepped down as head coach.