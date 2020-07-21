All-Round Stokes Guides England to Thrilling Win Over West Indies

All-round Ben Stokes was the chief orchestrator as England beat West Indies by 113 runs on the fifth and final day of the second Test at the Old Trafford here on Monday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Stokes set up England's victory with a majestic 176 in the first innings as he stitched a 260-run partnership with fellow centurion Dom Sibley (120) to take England to a commanding 469/9.

In reply, the Windies managed 287, riding on half-centuries by Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51). With one day wasted due to rain, England needed a breezy innings from someone to post a challenging target for the tourists, and Stokes was at it again, hitting a quickfire 57-ball 78 to set the Windies a target of 312.