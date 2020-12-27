Rahane’s Done Well to Pick up the Pieces from Adelaide: Ponting
Rahane finished the day unbeaten on 104 with India 82 runs ahead on Day 2.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has once again praised Ajinkya Rahane for leading from the front in Melbourne but insists the full-time job is Virat Kohli’s for as long as he wants it.
Rahane expertly marshalled his troops on day one of the Boxing Day Test as India bowled out Australia for 195 and backed it up with the bat on day two with his 12th Test century to put his side in a strong position to level the series.
"I think he's done a great job to pick up the pieces from Adelaide with this team, lead really well in the field yesterday and you can see he's playing like a captain now as well," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"He wants to play that captain's knock; he wants to get a hundred in Virat's absence and do the best thing he can to try and drag his country and his team back into this series."
"Virat will be captain of India as long as he wants to but if he thinks standing down is going to make him an even better player then that’s a scary thing for world cricket," Ponting said.
With Kohli at the helm, India have won 14 out of 20 Test series’ completed and have lost four times, all away from home. As captain Kohli’s batting average too is quite impressive at 60.61
"I'm not doubting Kohli's captaincy skills or credentials at all, I'm just saying it's going to take something special to pick up the pieces and Rahane's been able to do that so far.
"I don’t think there'll be pressure from anywhere else for Kohli to do that but let's wait and see."
