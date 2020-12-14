Rahane Won’t be Under Pressure Once Kohli Leaves: Gavaskar

"There is no real pressure on Ajinkya Rahane because both the times that he has led the team, he has won. He led against Australia at Dharamshala and India won. He led against Afghanistan and India won," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"So, as far as his captaincy is concerned, there is going to be no pressure because he knows he is at the moment, only the stand-in captain for the three Test matches," he added.

According to the former India captain, Rahane won't be thinking too much about the captaincy and would focus on his batting and along with Cheteshwar Pujara, would lead the Indian batting against the Aussies.