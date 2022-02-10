Ajinkya Rahane Says Someone Else Took Credit for His Decisions on Australia Tour

Leading from the front, Rahane smashed a magnificent hundred as India won the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by eight wickets. India continued to fight back, drawing the Sydney Test and winning the final match in Gabba.



The then captain Rahane earned accolades from fans and experts for leading a heavily depleted team not just at the MCG but through the remainder of the four-match series. Notably, India lost many key players through the series to injuries but still emerged victorious despite all the setbacks.



"I know what I've done there. I don't need to tell anyone. That's not my nature to go and take credit. Yes, there were some things that I took the decisions on the field or in the dressing room but someone else took the credit for it," Rahane said in an episode of 'Backstage With Boria'.



"(What was) important for me was that we won the series. That was a historical series and for me, that was really special," he added.



Though, the 33-year old did not take any names but his comments could well be directed towards the then head coach Ravi Shastri, who was widely praised publicly for the team's performance.



Known for his flamboyance, Shastri has been very vocal in media interactions about the team's turnaround and victories in Australia.



"After that, the reactions from people or those who took credit or what was said in the media, 'I did this' or 'This was my decision', or 'This was my call', it was for them to talk about," Rahane further said.