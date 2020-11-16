Ahead of Australia Tour, Ishant Working with Paras Mhambrey at NCA

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had told India Today that Ishant would be ready a month ahead of the first Test.

“Ishant's injury is not that serious. Rahul Dravid at the NCA is monitoring him they are working on his fitness. He will be back to bowling on 18 November which is not far and the Test matches begin from 17 December, which is a month away from that.

"But BCCI has come out with this new rule that for a fast bowler, if he is going back to Test cricket after an injury, he has to play a four-day game and prove his fitness before playing a Test match. Ishant will get 2 four-day games in Australia before the Test series. He will travel with the team to Australia, we will sort out the logistics," Ganguly had said.