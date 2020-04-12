Agree With Yuvraj, Dearth of Role Models in Current Squad: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Saturday agreed with his teammate Yuvraj Singh that there is a dearth of role models in the current squad.

Flamboyant former all-rounder Yuvraj had recently said there are not enough role models in the current Indian team besides Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Backing Yuvraj's view, Gambhir said, "I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently."