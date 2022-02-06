After Chahal & Sundar's Wickets, India Complete Chase vs WI With 22 Overs to Go

In his next over, Chahal bagged his third wicket as Shamarh Brooks tried to defend a sharply turning delivery, taking an edge to keeper Rishabh Pant. The on-field umpire gave it not out but it was overturned on review as ultra-edge showed a spike on the ball going past bat.

West Indies' fall continued as Akeal Hosein under-edged to Pant off Krishna. But Jason Holder and Fabian Allen built a much-needed partnership of 78 off 91 balls for the eighth wicket. Allen dealt in fours off Siraj and Chahal while Holder was trading in sixes thrice off Chahal and once-off Shardul Thakur.

The partnership ended when Allen chipped the ball back to Sundar for a soft dismissal. By then, Holder had reached his fifty but, in an attempt to punch on the up, he was undone by extra bounce from Krishna and gave an outer edge to Pant. Chahal wrapped the innings as Alzarri Joseph holed out to long-on.

In response, India with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opening the innings, were off to a quick start, racing away to fifty in less than 9 overs. Normally, one would see Kishan go hammer and tongs at the bowlers with Rohit known to start a little slower, however, it was completely the opposite.

Rohit brought out his full array of exquisite shots, showing off his ability to time the ball to perfection. In the 10th over, Rohit went through the gears as Kemar Roach bore the brunt of the assault, conceding two boundaries and a six. A couple of overs later, Rohit brought up his half-century off 42 deliveries and India were cruising along towards the target of 177. WI’s bowlers looked helpless up until Alzarri Joseph found the break through in the 14th over.