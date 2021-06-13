After Shakib Incident, BCB to Probe Allegations of Biased Umpiring

Shakib first kicked the stumps after his appeal for an LBW verdict against Abahani Limited's Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down. An over later, he uprooted the whole set of stumps and hurled them on the ground after the umpires called for the covers due to the deteriorating weather.

"It (Shakib's outburst) has spread so much internationally. I am getting non-stop calls from all over the world. This is extremely insulting for Bangladesh. I think there's no point in playing domestic cricket until and unless we find out the solution. It has reached an extreme point. It has ruined all the good work we have done," Nazmul Hassan told Jamuna TV.

The BCB chief added that though he had not received any formal complaints about biased umpiring from the clubs or their players, he had formed a committee to speak to the 12 clubs and go into details of the problems confronting them.