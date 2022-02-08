Afghanistan U-19 Cricketer, 3 Board Officials Seek Asylum in UK: Report

The Afghanistan-based website also claimed that two cricket board sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, had confirmed to it that that the four Afghan nationals were in the United Kingdom and have decided not to return to their native country.



However, the names of the player and the board officials have not been disclosed, and "there is no word on why the men refused to return to Afghanistan", the report said.



This is the first time since the arrival of the Taliban in Afghanistan that an Afghan cricketer and board members have sought asylum in a foreign country, the report said.



Afghan had defeated Sri Lankan by four runs in the quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup, but went down to England by 15 runs in a closely-contested semifinal. Afghanistan then finished fourth after losing the third-place playoff to Australia by two wickets.