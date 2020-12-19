Virat Kohli Loses 3 Successive Tests for the First Time as Captain

Kohli, who took over as regular skipper of the Indian team in 2015 in Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, had led India in a 2-0 defeat in the two-Test series in New Zealand this year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic in February-March. They lost the first Test at Wellington by 10 wickets and the second at Christchurch by seven wickets against Kane Williamson's boys. They lost the Adelaide game on by eight wickets Saturday to complete a hat-trick of losses.

India did not play a Test match after the New Zealand tour in February-March and the pink-ball Test here was the first after that.

Prior to the series loss in New Zealand, India had registered victory in seven successive Test matches -- two in West Indies and five in India against South Africa and Bangladesh. That run of seven wins also included a day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.