A Win Like This Sets Up The Whole Tour For Us: Virat Kohli

India also beat the jet lag besides New Zealand in the T20 series opener and skipper Virat Kohli said Friday's convincing win was just the kind of start his team was looking for.

India, who arrived here only a couple of days ago, chased down New Zealand's 203 for five with an over to spare.

Kohli had spoken about the tight scheduling in the pre-match press conference but there was no such talk within the team.

"We enjoyed this. Landing two days before and playing a game like this, it was fantastic... This sets up for the whole tour for us. Felt like 80 percent support was for us and the crowd was right behind us. You need that sort of push chasing 200 plus,” Kohli said.