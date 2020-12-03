9 Dec Hearing Not on BCCI Office-bearers’ Tenure: Amicus Curiae  

The fact is that, while hearing a petition of the District Cricket Forum, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, against the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, on Tuesday, a bench comprising Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice Hemant Gupta ordered this case to be listed along with the original case pertaining to reforms of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) -- civil appeal No.4235 of 2014.

P.S. Narasimha, amicus curiae in the case and senior advocate, indicated that it would take more than one hearing to close the case, before a judgment is pronounced.

"On December 9, only a part of it will be over, and sometime after that will be the final hearing," Narasimha told IANS on Wednesday.

"On December 9, the issues that can be resolved by the High Courts will be heard -- the intra-state disputes of the state cricket associations and all that. It will not be so much about the states' constitutions; it will be about some members not being allowed [into the association], some members being thrown out [of the associations]; members' grievances etc," he said.

Narasimha also said that only some of the many interlocutory applications, which have been filed in the BCCI reforms case and which could be decided by the High Courts, would be heard on December 9.