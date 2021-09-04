4th Test, Day 3: India Lose Rahul in First Session; Go to Lunch With 9-Run Lead
KL Rahul was dismissed by James Anderson in the morning session for 46.
India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma’s first task on Day 3 was to play out the early phase, the first hour, safely before looking to knock off the 99-run lead England had.
Just like the doctor ordered, Rahul and Rohit played out the first hour safely, however the Karnataka man who lost his wicket before lunch. India went into the Lunch break with their lead at 9 runs. India's score was 108/1.
Rahul and Rohit were watchful as expected while the likes of Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and James Anderson tried to make the overcast conditions work in their favour.
The openers started off with the score at 43 and proceeded to add another 40 runs before the first wicket fell.
Rahul, who was nearing yet another half-century, was dismissed in the 34th over by Anderson as he was adjudged to have edged it to Jonny Bairstow. England benefitted after the DRS call went their way. Rahul was dismissed for 46.
While Rahul was not particularly happy about the manner of the dismissal, number 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara was more than happy to up the scoring rate soon after coming into bat.
Pujara smashed three boundaries to score 14 while Rohit at the other end was playing a few elegant drives and his favoured pull.
The stylish Mumbaikar looked solid in the morning session and remained unbeaten on 47 at the Lunch break.
