4th Test: Axar, Siraj Strike, Stokes-Bairstow Look to Steady Ship
Live Updates from Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and England at Ahmedabad in the Narendra Modi Stadium.
India began the fourth Test against England in fine fashion as Axar Patel continued to torment the batsmen in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
The spinner struck early in his spell sending both Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley packing within the 8th over the innings. Right after the first drinks break, Mohammed Siraj got into the act too with the big scalp of Joe Root.
From then on in, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, uncomfortable initially, managed to steady the ship with an aggressive approach that fetched them a few a streaky boundaries. The duo took England to Lunch with the score at 74/3 after 25 overs.
Needing to win the Test to save the series, Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first and the openers survived the five-over phase of probing lines and lengths from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.
Ishant almost struck with the second delivery of the game when he hit Zak Crawley on the pads and India took the review immediately, but the England batsman survived due to height.
Kohli turned to spin and introduced Axar Patel in the attack in the 6th over and the left arm spinner responded with a wicket of his second delivery when he went through the gates of Dom Sibley (2).
Off his next over, Axar, who has been a menace for the visitors, had Zak Crawley (9) looking to take the attack to him but holed out to Mohammed Siraj at mid-off.
Root and Bairstow survived the rest of the hour and added 15 runs to the total before the England captain was caught on the crease.
Right after the drinks break, Siraj picked his first wicket of the game when he trapped Root LBW for 5 with a sharp inswinger that had the England captain caught inside the batting crease.
England with the score at 30/3 were in plenty of trouble on the first morning of the final Test.
However, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow took the aggressive route against Axar and R Ashwin, who was introduced into the attack in the final half hour of the session. The duo found themselves a few streaky boundaries in that phase and played a few assured shots such as Stokes stepping out and lofting Ashwin over his head for the first 6 of the game.
Stokes and Bairstow put on 44 off 78 deliveries when Lunch was taken as England clawed their way back after the early wickets.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
England XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson
