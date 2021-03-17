England’s Pace Battery Poses Big Challenge to Indian Batting

India have failed to get good starts and were it not for Ishan Kishan's blitzkrieg in the second T20 International, opener Rahul's failure would have been even more prominent.

The right-handed batsman has racked up scores of 1, 0 and 0 in the three T20Is and it looks likely that Kishan, who opened in the second T20I will go back to opening in the fourth match.

Both captain Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour have, however, backed Rahul to perform.

Rahul did well in the T20Is in New Zealand.