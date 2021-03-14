Punam Raut Ton in Vain as SA Women Win Series With Record Chase

South African batters Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee led a clinical effort from the visitors as they beat the Indian women’s cricket team by seven wickets in the fourth ODI on Sunday. South Africa’s win means they have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Punam Raut earlier scored an unbeaten century but it went in vain as the visitors chased down India's 266/4 with eight balls in hand.