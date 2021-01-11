3rd Test: Rishabh Completes Half Century, Rahane Out Second Over

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Rahane’s ‘chalk and cheese’ innings is worth over 100 with Pant contributing a large chunk of the runs, on Day 5 of the SCG Test.

After losing Ajinkya Rahane early, Pant joined Rahane and completed his half century off just 62 deliveries. He is now moving towards a century even as Pujara is holding up the other end of the crease with an innings diametrically opposite from Pant’s. While Pujara’s strike rate is in the 20s as he’s yet to complete his half century, Rishabh is hitting it at a strike rate of 75.

India’s total has crossed the 200 run mark, after the loss of 3 wickets.