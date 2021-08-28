3rd Test, Day 4: Robinson Puts England on Top; India Collapse at Headingley
Catch all the latest updates from Day 4 of the 3rd Test between India and England at Headingley.
India, needing to bat well on Day 4 of the Headingley Test against England, had Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli walking out on a sunny morning. However, the luck didn't shine as brightly on them as both were dismissed in the first hour by Ollie Robinson. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant followed suit soon after the captain's wicket, putting England in an advantageous position.
Pujara was dismissed for 91, without adding to his overnight score, while Kohli added 10 and walked back, caught at first slip for 55 with India trailing by 117 runs at the time. Off the next over it was Ajinkya Rahane walking back as James Anderson had him caught behind. And off the next over, Robinson sent Rishabh Pant packing for 1.
Mohammed Shami then could not pull off an encore from the previous Test and was bowled by Moeen Ali as India lost their seventh wicket.
Kohli and Pujara were intent on playing out the first phase cautiously and were looking good too. However, 15 minutes into the day, Pujara surprisingly shouldered arms to Robinson and was trapped LBW, forced to make the walk back without adding a run to his overnight score.
Kohli, who played the waiting game and even survived a close call thanks to a DRS decision, reached his half-century with a crisp flick of the wrists through midwicket in the 90th over. Another crisp boundary later, Kohli was caught by Joe Root off Robinson at first slip as he went searching for one outside his off stump.
Off the next over it was Ajinkya Rahane walking back as James Anderson had him caught behind for 10 off 25 deliveries. And off the next over, Pant, who was looking to unsettle the bowlers by dancing down the track at times, edged one to Craig Overton at third slip off Robinson, who picked his 4th wicket of the innings.
India with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami in the middle were staring down the barrel.
Shami (6) and Jadeja weren't able to hold out for too long as the pacer was cleaned up comfortably by Moeen Ali in the 95th over.
In the 96th over, India's Ishant Sharma found the edge off Robinson and Buttler completed the catch as the pacer picked his fifth wicket.
On Day 4, India's Cheteshwar Pujara (91) and Virat Kohli (45*), both approaching personal milestones, were looking to continue their good work from last night as they began with the score at 215/2 and 139 runs behind. England took the second new ball right at the start of play.
Day 3 Wrap
India came back into the game after a torrid start as the top order and the middle order came good with Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli playing good knocks.
The rearguard action, orchestrated by Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out), opener Rohit Sharma (61) and skipper Virat Kohli (45 not out), has already gnawed at England's first innings lead of 354 runs and brought the deficit down to 139.
Though they still need to go some way to make England bat again, the peformance of the three of the top four -- K.L. Rahul fell for just seven -- should boost India's confidence.
On a track that had turned remarkably placid on Days 2 and 3, the Indians did the first thing right early on by getting rid of the English tail quickly. They removed the last two batsmen with the addition of just nine runs to the overnight total.
With a 354-run lead in the kitty, English bowlers maintained disciplined line and length, managing to send back Rahul at the stroke of lunch.
But then Sharma and Pujara knitted an 82-run partnership for the second wicket. Even as Sharma displayed patience, Pujara played aggressively, stroking boundaries on anything pitched on his legs. Pujara, who was scoring at a run a ball in the early part of his innings, along with Rohit 78 in the second session.
After Sharma's dismissal, Pujara was joined by skipper Kohli who got going by hammering his nemesis James Anderson, who had dismissed the India skipper in the first innings, to the fence. The two kept the scoreboard ticking as England bowlers struggled to find a breakthrough.
