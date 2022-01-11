3rd Test, Day 1: Bowlers Put SA on Top Despite Virat Kohli's Gritty 79

Skipper Kohli's masterclass was the batting highlight of the day and if not for his efforts, the visitors could have landed in a much deeper hole.



Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bat first as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave the visitors a decent start. South Africa bowled with tight lines and lengths but Rahul and Mayank Agarwal did well to negotiate it and hit occasional boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.



However, Proteas pacers Rabada and Duanne Olivier then bowled three maiden overs in a row and tested the patience of the Indian openers. The disciplined bowling and consistent pressure resulted in Rahul's (12) downfall, who played a tentative shot on a ball that was just outside off. He was in two minds whether to leave it or play it and eventually ended up nicking it behind to the keeper off Olivier.



In the very next over, Mayank Agarwal (15) also got out and India were in trouble. Rabada pitched the ball a tad fuller just outside off and it took Agarwal's outside edge. With two quick wickets, it seemed like India had wasted a watchful start as captain Virat Kohli joined Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.



Thereafter, Both Kohli and Pujara looked solid in their approach, leaving well and hitting regular boundaries as well. Pujara showed great intent and made full use of the scoring opportunities on offer whereas Kohli looked determined at the crease and played a couple of lovely drives. They took India to 75/2 at lunch.



In the second session, both Pujara and Kohli looked to extend their vital partnership. Pujara continued his approach to looking for runs and not just block and hit a few more boundaries to move into his 40s. However, an eventful over by Jansen dismissed him and gave South Africa, the much-needed breakthrough to break the gritty 3rd wicket stand.



Jansen started the over with a freebie on the pads for Pujara to pick up the boundary but the pacer bounced back quickly and almost trapped the batsman leg before wicket in the next ball with a delivery that came back in. The experienced batter survived that but the next ball came in with the angle and straightened to take the outside edge and Pujara's (43) knock came to an end.



Ajinkya Rahane, who came to bat next, got off the mark with a cheeky boundary off Jansen. On the other hand, Kohli looked in solid touch and helped India cross the 100-run mark in the 39th over by picking a double off Rabada. The Indian skipper also hit the first maximum of the ongoing third Test and his signature cover drive in different overs bowled by Rabada and Jansen respectively to keep the scoreboard ticking.



It was Rabada, who brought the Proteas team back in the game by dismissing Rahane (9). The pacer bowled a good length and Rahane edged behind, with the umpire declaring him out. However, the batter wasn't sure and thought that the ball might have hit the pad on the way to the keeper but the replays confirm that he had indeed edged it.