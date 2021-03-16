3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant Run Out for 25; India 64/4 in 12th Over

India brought back Rohit Sharma in the playing XI in place of Suryakumar Yadav, but that did not help when batting first.

Mark Wood responded to Morgan’s call in the third over as he knocked over KL Rahul’s (0) middle stump and Rohit Sharma (15) followed soon after as well while trying to manufacture a boundary - both were beaten by pace. The openers had begun cautiously and even had some luck as Jofra Archer dropped a simple catch of Rohit Sharma, but neither could kick on.

Ishan Kishan could not put on an encore from Sunday night and departed for 4 while trying to pull Chris Jordan. His miscued shot was well caught by Jos Buttler running backwards towards the fence.

India finished the powerplay with the score at 24/3 as Virat Kohli was joined by Rishabh Pant after a horror start to the game.