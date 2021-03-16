3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant Run Out for 25; India 64/4 in 12th Over
Live Updates from the 3rd T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
KL Rahul’s poor run of form continues to haunt him and the hosts as he has was dismissed for a duck by Mark Wood who, put the visitors in a good position in the powerplay by making Rohit Sharma his second scalp soon after. In the 5th over of the innings, Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Chris Jordan for 4, leaving India reeling at 24/3.
England’s Eoin Morgan won the toss in the third T20I against India and asked the hosts to bat first. This is Morgan’s 100th T20I. Virat Kohli said he would have opted to field first as well.
India brought back Rohit Sharma in the playing XI in place of Suryakumar Yadav, but that did not help when batting first.
Mark Wood responded to Morgan’s call in the third over as he knocked over KL Rahul’s (0) middle stump and Rohit Sharma (15) followed soon after as well while trying to manufacture a boundary - both were beaten by pace. The openers had begun cautiously and even had some luck as Jofra Archer dropped a simple catch of Rohit Sharma, but neither could kick on.
Ishan Kishan could not put on an encore from Sunday night and departed for 4 while trying to pull Chris Jordan. His miscued shot was well caught by Jos Buttler running backwards towards the fence.
India finished the powerplay with the score at 24/3 as Virat Kohli was joined by Rishabh Pant after a horror start to the game.
This is the first of the three T20Is that will be played behind closed doors after the spike in the coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat forced the BCCI to take the decision. The first two T20I games were played with fifty percent capacity.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.