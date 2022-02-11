3rd ODI: Krishna, Siraj Bowl India to 96-Run Win; Complete 3-0 Sweep vs WI

Mohammed Siraj was the first bowler to strike, trapping Shai Hope with a sharp nip-backer to hit him flush on the back pad. Hope didn't take the review as replays later showed the ball was missing the stumps.



In the next over, Chahar returned to take out King and Shamarh Brooks in the space of four balls. While King nicked an outswinger to first slip, Brooks sliced the ball straight to point, departing without troubling the scorers.



Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran amassed some boundaries but Prasidh Krishna broke the 43-run stand for the fourth wicket in the 14th over. Bravo played an expansive drive away from the body and edged to second slip. The extra bounce in the pitch helped Krishna in taking out Jason Holder as the ball hit the shoulder of the bat while defending and edge flew to slip fielder.



Two balls later, Fabian Allen fell for a golden duck, enticed in driving forward by a returning Kuldeep Yadav. But the googly took the edge behind to Rishabh Pant. Allen took the review but replays showed a spike on UltraEdge.



Yadav returned in his next over to take out captain Nicholas Pooran, who went hard on the drive and edged to slip fielder. But Odean Smith gave a stunning exhibition of his clean ball-striking, taking Yadav for fours through down the ground and extra cover. It was followed by back-to-back sixes over both sides of 'v'.



Smith had luck on his side as Suryakumar Yadav dropped an absolute sitter at mid-off off Siraj the unlucky bowler. After hitting Yadav for another six over long-on, Smith had a streaky boundary off an outer edge off Siraj. Two balls later, Siraj ended Smith's short-lived blitzkrieg as the right-handed batter mistimed to cover.