39 Balls, 46 Minutes: Smith Makes Slowest Start of His Career

Premier Australia batsman Steve Smith on Friday, 3 January made the slowest start in his Test career after he laboured for 39 balls before he got off the mark on Day One of the third and final Test against New Zealand being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Smith was back in the sights of left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who has claimed his wicket on four-consecutive occasions this series. Smith - determined to avoid a fifth dismissal to Wagner - consumed 46 agonising minutes before scoring his first run of the match.