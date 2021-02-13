2nd Test: India Win Toss & Bat; Axar, Kuldeep, Siraj Get the Nod

Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem are the other two players that India have left out for the second Test.

“It's a good wicket. Day 1 is going to be good for batting. We expect it to slow down from Day 2 onwards. There is a reason why we played the combination in the last game. Washi misses out, Axar makes his debut. Bumrah has been rested. Siraj comes in for him. You shouldn't be shocked if you get defeated at home. It's all comes down to mindset, everyone wants to win everywhere. It's exciting to be a part of it,” Kohli said at the toss.

From their 12-man squad, England have left out Chris Woakes and picked Olly Stone.

“We would have batted first as well. We gotta try and take early wickets. Hopefully, we can make some inroads this morning. With Jimmy, he needs to get as much time off as possible. We played big first innings runs, it will be a different challenge here. We have done the hard work. Chris Woakes is the one to miss out,” Root said at the toss.