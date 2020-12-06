2nd T20I: Wade, Smith Help Australia Set 195-Run Target For India

Smith then joined forces with Moises Henriques and the duo stitched 48 runs off 31 balls to take the team's score past 150.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the man of the match in the first T20I, took the priced scalp of Smith who was caught at long-off boundary while attempting to hit his third six in the 18th over of the innings. However, Chahal finished with expensive figures of 1/51 from his 4 overs.

Henriques became Natarajan's second scalp as he was caught behind by KL Rahul after scoring 26 off 18.

Marcus Stoinis towards the end played a nice cameo of 16 off 7 as the hosts finished their innings at 194/5. Alongside Stoinis, debutant Daniel Sams remained unbeaten at 8 from just three.

Natarajan was pick of the Indian bowlers as the left-armer returned with magnificent figures of 2/20 in his four overs.

Brief scores: Australia 194/5 (Matthew Wade 58, Steve Smith 46; T Natarajan 2/20)