2nd England Test: Innovative Fielding Drills for India at Lord's

Although the ball coming straight did not collide with the ball coming diagonally from the sides of the strip, it kept Wriddhiman Saha, Hanuma Vihari, M. Prasidh Krishna and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on their toes.



"How is that for a drill? Fielding coach @coach_rsridhar keeping the boys on their toes. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND @RishabhPant17 @Wriddhipops @prasidh43 @Hanumavihari," tweeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India along with the video.



The team also had a net session.



The Indian team had arrived in London from Nottingham on Monday.



The second Test begins on Thursday. The first Test had ended in a draw after the fifth and final day was washed out. India, who began their England tour with defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton, have four more Tests to go before the IPL and the T20 World Cup in UAE.

