Win Against India to Start With Gave Pakistan Momentum, Says Shoaib Malik

"To be honest, of course when you start your tournament and you start your tournament against a big team and then you win that game, then everything comes in your dressing room," said Malik, who played a vital role in guiding Pakistan to victory in the second 'Super 12' game against New Zealand.



"And I guess momentum and everything has come to us when we played that game (against India). Obviously when you start the tournament, the goal is to give your best shot as a team. But since I've joined the team, I've seen Pakistan team's practice sessions and the way they have been dealing with pressure from the world until now, it's been exceptionally well.



"And I guess, to see consistency in Pakistan dressing room, that's the biggest thing for me so far, and everyone's helping each other. And it's a team game. When you're playing a team game, then you need your teammates' help, you need a lot of support from your management. And I see all of that coming," added Malik, who scored an unbeaten 26 to guide Pakistan to a five-wicket win against the Black Caps on 26 October.