2021 T20 World Cup: Think People Talking About my Form is Funny, Says Warner

"From my perspective, I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny. I laugh at the matter because at the end of the day I've played hardly any cricket and then in the IPL I had two games and then they basically wanted to give all the other youngsters a crack," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Wednesday.



"From my perspective, that's fine. And warm-up games are warm-up games for a reason. The other day (against South Africa) I got my benchmark back with where I should be with my feet and everything. I feel like I'm in a good space, I'm hitting the ball well in the nets, I couldn't be any more ready to go. The other day (against South Africa) I felt like I was one boundary away from having a good innings," added Warner, who turned 35.



To get back into form, Warner and his opening partner, captain Aaron Finch, have started to practice on polished concrete pitches in Dubai, instead of sluggish practice wickets in the UAE. Both Warner and Finch are practising against wangers, a throwing tool used by coaches in cricket. The wangers help in delivering a skiddy ball with extra pace, helping in stimulating the raw pace of Sri Lanka seamers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara.